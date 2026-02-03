Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 909.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749,132 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Robinhood Markets worth $119,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $322,823,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $3,860,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 479.4% in the third quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,640,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 143,351 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $630,262.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,133 shares in the company, valued at $981,614.84. This trade represents a 39.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,805,075 shares of company stock valued at $347,653,564 in the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

HOOD opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.44. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

