Compass Financial Services Inc Sells 5,883 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Compass Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Compass Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.26 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

