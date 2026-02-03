Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Purchases New Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 7.3% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,640.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $43.37.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund designed to offer investors targeted exposure to China’s rapidly evolving internet sector. Launched in May 2013, the fund seeks to track the CSI China Overseas Internet Index, which captures the performance of Chinese companies primarily engaged in internet and internet-related activities. KWEB provides access to companies operating across e-commerce, online gaming, social media, internet search, online entertainment and education, and related services.

The fund holds a diversified portfolio of equities that includes American depositary receipts (ADRs), Hong Kong–listed H-shares and companies trading on Chinese mainland exchanges.

