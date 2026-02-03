monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Holdings Raised by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,184,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,353 shares during the period. monday.com comprises about 1.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.24% of monday.com worth $843,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 60.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Stock Down 1.6%

monday.com stock opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $342.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on monday.com from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on monday.com from $293.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

