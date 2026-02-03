Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.35.

Shares of DG stock opened at $143.50 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $333,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,666.88. The trade was a 7.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $1,322,888.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,959.40. The trade was a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

