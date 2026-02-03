Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,608 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 11,240 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Down 16.0%

Shares of Nickel Creek Platinum stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $5.00.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing platinum group metals (PGMs), nickel, copper and gold projects in Canada. The company’s flagship asset is the Wellgreen project, located in southwestern Yukon near the British Columbia border. Wellgreen is a polymetallic deposit with historic resource estimates for PGMs, nickel and copper, and the company is working toward completing updated technical studies and environmental assessments to support future development.

Originally organized as Wellgreen Platinum Corp., the company rebranded as Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

