Short Interest in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Expands By 33.0%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 111,065 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 83,510 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,404 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,404 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.1 days.

KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGHPF opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $107.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KGHM Polska Miedz in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS: KGHPF) is a leading Polish mining and metallurgical company specializing in the extraction and processing of copper and precious metals. Headquartered in Lubin, Poland, the company operates an integrated business model that spans exploration, mining, smelting and refining. KGHM is known for producing copper cathodes, wire rod and a range of semi?finished copper products, along with significant volumes of silver, gold and other byproducts such as molybdenum and nickel.

The company’s core operations are anchored in the Legnica?G?ogów Copper Belt in southwestern Poland, where it runs several underground and open-pit mines.

