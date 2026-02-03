Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in January

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,684 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,587 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 39,587 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lomiko Metals Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of LMRMF stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Lomiko Metals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc is a Canada?based junior mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of battery?critical materials. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol LMRMF, the company targets commodities that support the growing global demand for clean energy and electrification. Lomiko’s strategy centers on advancing early?stage projects through systematic exploration, technical studies and partnerships with academic and industrial collaborators.

At the core of Lomiko’s portfolio is the Quatre Milles Graphite Project, located in the Abitibi region of Québec.

