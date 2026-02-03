CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $133,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 target price on CrowdStrike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Loop Capital set a $550.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.21.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $438.85 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.29, a PEG ratio of 108.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $478.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.38, for a total value of $8,448,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,090,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,340,294.16. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,116 shares of company stock worth $26,846,222. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.