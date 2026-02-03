Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in Vertiv by 35.5% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 71,361 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Vertiv by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,372,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertiv from $182.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $190.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.77. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.08. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $202.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

