John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

HPF stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE: HPF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund primarily invests in preferred securities issued by U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international issuers. Its diversified portfolio may include investment-grade and below-investment-grade preferred stocks, corporate debt securities, convertible securities and, when deemed appropriate, common equity.

Launched in June 2006, HPF employs leverage through preferred share borrowings and other forms of financing to enhance income potential.

Featured Stories

