Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $13.59.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc (NYSE:RA) is a closed-end management investment company launched in June 2020. The fund is sponsored and managed by Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers. RA seeks to provide investors with high current income and long-term capital growth by acquiring a diversified portfolio of real assets and related securities.

The fund’s investment strategy focuses on real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy and private credit investments.

