Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

Pcm Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCM opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Pcm Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

Pcm Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund, Inc (NYSE: PCM) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company incorporated in the United States. Since its inception in 1989, the Fund has sought to deliver a high level of current income and pursue capital preservation. Shares of PCM Fund trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of fixed income securities through a single, publicly traded vehicle.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on mortgage-related securities, with a core allocation to agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S.

