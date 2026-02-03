114,989 Shares in UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in UWM by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,806 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,872,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,758,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after buying an additional 1,819,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 777,264 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $3,290,944.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,856,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,654,543.60. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,456,463 shares of company stock worth $108,030,210. Corporate insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

UWM Stock Performance

UWMC opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.51 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.61%. On average, analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UWMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on UWM in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 target price on UWM in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

UWM Company Profile



United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

