Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS Shares Purchased by First Citizens Asset Management Inc.

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation. DFIS was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

