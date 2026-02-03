Summit Partners L P Sells 11,975,000 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Summit Partners L P cut its stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,852,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,975,000 shares during the period. Klaviyo makes up 56.2% of Summit Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Partners L P owned approximately 6.28% of Klaviyo worth $522,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 109.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth $359,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 54.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 40.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 148,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 42,980 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVYO opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The firm had revenue of $310.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KVYO shares. Zacks Research lowered Klaviyo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Klaviyo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

In other Klaviyo news, Director Ed Hallen sold 117,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $3,568,818.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,824.64. This represents a 46.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 167,926 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $4,057,092.16. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862,901 shares of company stock worth $52,846,182. Company insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

