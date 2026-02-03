Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California personal income tax. The trust primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local governmental entities, with a portfolio focus on California debt obligations. Its tax-exempt income objective makes it a specialized option for investors in higher tax brackets seeking steady tax-advantaged distributions.

The trust’s portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential-service obligations that finance public utilities, transportation, education and healthcare facilities within California.

