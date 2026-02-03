7,810 Shares in ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 4.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 251.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TTAN opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of -0.84. ServiceTitan Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.99 and a twelve month high of $131.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.66.

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.26 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 23.91%.ServiceTitan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $1,685,014.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 88,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $9,521,749.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,202 shares of company stock valued at $35,405,269. Insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceTitan from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceTitan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.06.

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

