Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 149,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 324.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AVEM opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.63.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.