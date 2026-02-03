Brown Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,904 shares during the period. Clearwater Analytics accounts for about 1.9% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Clearwater Analytics worth $45,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.55 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, January 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Clearwater Analytics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 25,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $617,812.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 277,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,483.01. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 134,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $3,231,191.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,092,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,328,515.07. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 447,164 shares of company stock worth $10,590,768 in the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

