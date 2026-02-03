Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 1,360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Price Performance

Shares of GPOR opened at $193.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.57. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $225.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gulfport Energy ( NYSE:GPOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 20.95%.

In other news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 244,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $53,680,004.84. Following the sale, the director owned 3,495,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,456,830.36. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Wolf sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $320,661.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,224.74. This trade represents a 25.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,172 shares of company stock worth $67,975,930. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.88.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

