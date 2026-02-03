John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PDT stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company designed to deliver high current income and potential capital growth. The fund’s core strategy centers on dividend-paying and income-producing securities, combining equity and fixed-income instruments to achieve a balanced risk-return profile.

Managed by John Hancock Investment Management (US) LLC, a subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corporation, the fund primarily allocates assets to dividend-paying common stocks and preferred stocks of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.