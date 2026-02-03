Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.2%

TBLD opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DKM Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. now owns 952,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 831,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 401,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 226,880 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ: TBLD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Listed on the NASDAQ, the Trust offers investors access to a managed portfolio that combines income-generating securities with opportunistic equity and convertible instruments. By blending diverse asset types, the Trust aims to balance yield objectives with capital growth prospects over a full market cycle.

