PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHK stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver high current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The fund principally invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities, including corporate high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, securitized products and leveraged loans. PHK may also employ derivatives to enhance income and manage portfolio duration.

PHK’s investment team pursues a benchmark-agnostic approach, allocating capital across credit sectors and global regions based on bottom-up credit analysis and macroeconomic outlooks.

