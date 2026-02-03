Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 105,654 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF $CLOU

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,654 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.22% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.1%
CLOU stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.94 million, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.10.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile
The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
