New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,982 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,928.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stella David purchased 6,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.59 per share, with a total value of $129,869.74. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 103,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,581.66. This trade represents a 7.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Montague purchased 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $252,054.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,054. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,575 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.07.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 55.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.