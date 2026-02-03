Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November $PNOV

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,112 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.6% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

PNOV opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

