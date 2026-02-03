Filtronic (LON:FTC) Releases Earnings Results

Filtronic (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Filtronic had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 12.35%.

Filtronic Stock Performance

FTC stock opened at GBX 184.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £406.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 162.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Filtronic has a twelve month low of GBX 72 and a twelve month high of GBX 197.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 213 target price on shares of Filtronic in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 213.

Filtronic Company Profile

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances. Our advanced solutions enhance connectivity, optimise bandwidth, and minimise latency. As pioneers in high-frequency mmWave technology, we tackle the toughest challenges in the market, which is why global tech leaders choose Filtronic for unmatched expertise and innovative solutions.

