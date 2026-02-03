Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CNI opened at $95.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 27.28%.The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 639,137.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,955,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $844,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $591,904,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,748,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,738,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,223 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,693.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,739,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

Positive Sentiment: CN launched a new share buyback program authorizing repurchases of up to 24 million shares, which supports EPS and is typically shareholder-friendly. Article Title

CN launched a new share buyback program authorizing repurchases of up to 24 million shares, which supports EPS and is typically shareholder-friendly. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a higher quarterly dividend of $0.915 (up 3.1%), yielding about 3.8% with an ex?dividend date of March 10 — a direct benefit for income-focused investors.

The company announced a higher quarterly dividend of $0.915 (up 3.1%), yielding about 3.8% with an ex?dividend date of March 10 — a direct benefit for income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Tracy Robinson will speak at Barclays’ Industrial Select Conference on Feb. 17 — a scheduled investor event that could provide operational clarity but is routine. Article Title

CEO Tracy Robinson will speak at Barclays’ Industrial Select Conference on Feb. 17 — a scheduled investor event that could provide operational clarity but is routine. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Ghislain Houle will speak at Citi’s Global Industrial, Tech & Mobility Conference on Feb. 18 — another planned investor appearance that may offer guidance updates. Article Title

CFO Ghislain Houle will speak at Citi’s Global Industrial, Tech & Mobility Conference on Feb. 18 — another planned investor appearance that may offer guidance updates. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains a “Moderate Buy,” signaling mixed but generally positive analyst views despite recent target trims. Article Title

Brokerage consensus remains a “Moderate Buy,” signaling mixed but generally positive analyst views despite recent target trims. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target from $140 to $135 and moved to an “equal weight” rating — a downward adjustment that reduces analyst-driven upside expectations. Article Title

Barclays cut its price target from $140 to $135 and moved to an “equal weight” rating — a downward adjustment that reduces analyst-driven upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its target from $119 to $115 but kept a “buy” rating — still positive on the name, but the lower target signals reduced near-term expectations. Article Title Article Title

Citigroup trimmed its target from $119 to $115 but kept a “buy” rating — still positive on the name, but the lower target signals reduced near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: RBC lowered its target slightly (from $153 to $151) while keeping an “outperform” stance — again trimming upside that had been more optimistic. Article Title Article Title

RBC lowered its target slightly (from $153 to $151) while keeping an “outperform” stance — again trimming upside that had been more optimistic. Negative Sentiment: Stephens trimmed its price target from $105 to $100 and moved to “equal weight,” removing some analyst support. Article Title

Stephens trimmed its price target from $105 to $100 and moved to “equal weight,” removing some analyst support. Negative Sentiment: Evercore ISI lowered its target from $105 to $103 and kept an “in-line” rating, another modest downward revision among broker forecasts. Article Title

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

