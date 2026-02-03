Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Hold Rating from Benchmark

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.55.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,778,677,000 after acquiring an additional 583,832 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

