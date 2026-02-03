Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.250-5.450 EPS.

Spire stock opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. Spire has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $91.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.56 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 10.96%.The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Spire by 1,031.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

