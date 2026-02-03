Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Stock Holdings Boosted by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 8.1% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $66,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,021,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,834,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,025 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.1% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,860,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,000 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,718,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $257.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.55. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $262.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

