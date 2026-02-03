AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in TKO Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 37,425 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $7,635,074.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 122,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,066,300.68. This trade represents a 23.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 32,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $6,535,049.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 104,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,396,155.36. This represents a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,246 shares of company stock worth $33,895,691. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on TKO Group from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Arete Research upgraded TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

TKO Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $200.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 0.65. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $218.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.48.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.54%.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

