Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 100,327 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,327 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.93% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $40,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 211.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

JAVA opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.