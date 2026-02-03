Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $336.12.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $213.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.64. Charter Communications has a one year low of $180.38 and a one year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,387,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,961,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $327,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,362,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,630,000 after buying an additional 1,130,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 826.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,240,000 after buying an additional 1,109,703 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha publishes a bullish “Strong Buy” case, highlighting a depressed ~6x forward P/E, strong free cash flow, aggressive buybacks, moderating broadband losses, 19% YoY mobile line growth and returning video net adds — a thesis that supports upside from current levels. Article Title

Seeking Alpha publishes a bullish “Strong Buy” case, highlighting a depressed ~6x forward P/E, strong free cash flow, aggressive buybacks, moderating broadband losses, 19% YoY mobile line growth and returning video net adds — a thesis that supports upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen bumped its price target to $437 and kept a Buy rating, citing upside that is materially above the current price — a high-profile bullish target that can support intraday buying interest. Article Title

TD Cowen bumped its price target to $437 and kept a Buy rating, citing upside that is materially above the current price — a high-profile bullish target that can support intraday buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reportedly raised forecasts after Q4, per Benzinga — supportive analyst revisions can boost sentiment despite mixed quarter results. Article Title

Several analysts reportedly raised forecasts after Q4, per Benzinga — supportive analyst revisions can boost sentiment despite mixed quarter results. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundup piece from The Globe and Mail summarizes analyst commentary on Communication Services names including Charter — informative but not a direct catalyst. Article Title

Coverage roundup piece from The Globe and Mail summarizes analyst commentary on Communication Services names including Charter — informative but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data posted for early February is effectively non-informative (shows zero/NaN), so it does not appear to be a driver of today’s move.

Short-interest data posted for early February is effectively non-informative (shows zero/NaN), so it does not appear to be a driver of today’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $200 but kept an “underweight” rating — a modest technical lift to the target but still cautious sentiment from the firm. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its target to $200 but kept an “underweight” rating — a modest technical lift to the target but still cautious sentiment from the firm. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $185 and placed a “sell” rating on the stock — a clear negative anchor and source of downward pressure if other investors follow the move. Article Title

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

