Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $260.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.89.

Oracle Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.79. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total transaction of $1,925,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,728,655.60. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 62,223 shares of company stock worth $12,136,764 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its position in Oracle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

