iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.6% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,015 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,878 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $698.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97. The stock has a market cap of $765.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $689.55 and its 200-day moving average is $670.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.