AGF Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 451,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,037,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Viking at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Viking during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,041,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the third quarter worth about $1,258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Viking by 1,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 267,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIK opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Viking had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 716.92%. Viking’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

VIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Viking from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viking in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Viking from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Viking from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

