Exp World (EXPI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Exp World to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $1.1676 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Exp World Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $7.51 on Monday. Exp World has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Exp World in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Exp World from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Exp World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 117,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $1,410,835.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,731,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,842,612.56. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 487,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,528. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exp World

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exp World by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exp World in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exp World by 41.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Exp World by 387.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exp World by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Exp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty’s technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World’s offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

Featured Articles

