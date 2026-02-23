Tetra Technologies (TTI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $140.9750 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Tetra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTI opened at $11.11 on Monday. Tetra Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Clear Str downgraded shares of Tetra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,456,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,628,000 after buying an additional 174,028 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,046,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,419,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 350,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,963,000 after purchasing an additional 48,383 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra’s integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

Featured Articles

