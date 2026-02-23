International General Insurance (IGIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect International General Insurance to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Shares of International General Insurance stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. International General Insurance has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $27.76.

International General Insurance declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of International General Insurance by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 29.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 61.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGIC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International General Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of International General Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is a global specialty insurer and reinsurer focused on underwriting a diverse portfolio of property and casualty risks. Headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, the company provides tailored risk solutions across a broad range of industry sectors. IGIC operates within the excess and surplus lines market, leveraging specialized expertise to cover complex and hard-to-place risks that fall outside the scope of standard commercial insurance.

Founded in 1988, IGIC has grown its product offering to include marine, energy, aviation, construction, professional liability and credit & surety lines.

