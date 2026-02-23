Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$132.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$120.00 to C$132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMO. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$127.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$115.80.

TSE IMO opened at C$164.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The stock has a market cap of C$79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$129.84. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$82.98 and a twelve month high of C$169.07.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d.

