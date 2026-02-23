Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THR. Zacks Research raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $53.52.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 11.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group, Inc (NYSE: THR) is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.

Thermon’s core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.

