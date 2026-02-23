National Bank Financial Cuts Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$12.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.75 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$6.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.88.

TSE:TKO opened at C$10.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.01. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.38 and a 52-week high of C$12.47. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, insider Trevor Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total value of C$173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,387,200. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. Also, insider Richard James Weymark sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$735,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $2,104,800 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

