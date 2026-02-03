Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

