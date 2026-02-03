Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,356,065,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,752,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,583,000 after buying an additional 1,220,388 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trane Technologies by 89.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,455,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,405 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,206,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,757,000 after purchasing an additional 423,090 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT opened at $424.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $544.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $505.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $434.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.67.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

