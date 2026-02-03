iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Stake Cut by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.84. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $83.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

