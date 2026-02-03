Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 76,920 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,920 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,563.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 261.6% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,250. The trade was a 15.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 131,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,764.90. This represents a 8.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 43,450 shares of company stock worth $937,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELAN opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.40. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.78%.Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.