Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 372,397 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,397 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.45% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $63,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.