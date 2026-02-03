91,665 Shares in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR $PONY Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Pony AI by 704.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pony AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pony AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in Pony AI in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000.

NASDAQ:PONY opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 6.42.

Pony AI ( NASDAQ:PONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter. Pony AI had a negative net margin of 350.98% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. Research analysts predict that Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pony AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pony AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Pony AI in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pony AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

About Pony AI

Pony.ai develops autonomous driving technologies for passenger and goods transportation. The company offers an end-to-end self-driving stack that combines perception, planning and control systems with proprietary hardware and software. Pony.ai’s solutions support robotaxi services and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) deployments across urban and suburban environments.

Founded in late 2016 by James Peng and Sean Gong, Pony.ai operates research and development centers in Fremont, California, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.

